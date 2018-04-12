Disney is kicking off its new subscription service Thursday with the release of ESPN+.

The new subscription service will cost $4.99 and offer MLB, NHL and numerous other sports that don’t normally appear on ESPN, according to an ESPN press release.

The new service will arrive in the ESPN app, which will be relaunched Thursday with a new design as well.

Interested parties can sign up for a seven-day free trial. Those who sign up before April 18 will receive a 30-day trial.

ESPN+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV and, yes, the internet.

According to The Verge, ESPN+ is not a replacement for the cable channel.

“It’s not supposed to be. The company has made it a point to constantly underline that ESPN+ is meant to complement and augment the network that’s home to ‘SportsCenter’ and a regular schedule of live games from the major pro leagues,” according to The Verge.

For example, the service won’t offer NFL or NBA games, nor will it broadcast Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN+ will offer a number of live events, though, like Major League Soccer, and episodic programming, including a new basketball analysis show from Kobe Bryant. It will also offer all archived “30 for 30” broadcasts.

The new service shouldn’t have any impact on BYU or local sports, according to the Deseret News. BYU locked in an extension with ESPN through 2019, for one, and the app will broadcast “football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, gymnastics, swimming and diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf and more” from 20 different conferences, according to the press release.

And, if you really want all MLB and NHL content, you can add on MLB.TV and NHL.TV for additional fees.

As TechCrunch reported, ESPN’s new service came with a redesigned app, which will put an emphasis on personalization.

Aaron LaBerge, ESPN chief technology officer, told reporters Thursday that the app will allow users to personalize which teams they see first when they open the app.

“We spent a good deal of time on personalization — getting the right content to the right consumer at the right time,” he said.