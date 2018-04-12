Here’s a look at the news for April 12.

‘Hamilton’ debuts in Salt Lake City

“Hamilton: An American Musical” made its debut in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

The Eccles Theater will offer the show from now until May 9. Tickets first went on sale Feb. 9.

The Deseret News spoke to attendees, who packed the Eccles Theater for the opening show. Tory Martin, of Bountiful, said she brought her son, Myles, to the show. She said she has used the show to teach her son about history.

“Because he never really found out about Hamilton in school, other than that he founded the treasury,” she said. “But you didn’t know his background, where he came from, how he ended up being who he is. And that is a really neat experience. And then it’s just so catchy, that you have to sing the experience the entire time.”

FanX adds big names to the lineup

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention announced Wednesday eight more additions to its star-studded lineup for this fall’s event.

The convention announced Wednesday that Chuck Norris will appear at the event.

Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent in “Smallville” will also appear.

"We have become kind of a gold standard, I have a lot of people tell us that our show is one that other shows are measured against in other events around the country," said FanX founder Dan Farr.

Other big names set to attend the event include Tricia Helfer, "Battlestar Galactica"; John Wesley Shipp, "The Flash"; and the cast of the anime web series "RWBY", Lindsay Jones, Arryn Zech, Kara Eberle and Vic Mignogna.

Utah Jazz enter playoffs as the fifth seed

The Utah Jazz stumbled into the NBA playoffs Wednesday night, falling 102-92 in the season finale to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz will enter the playoffs as the fifth seed, pitting them against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Portland guard Damian Lillard played out of his mind, scoring 36 points with some big shots to send the Jazz home packing.

Lillard reflected on his team’s success.

“I think this year we really got a chance to show our growth and our hard work and the development of a lot of our guys,” Lillard said. “It was a great team effort for the entire season and it feels great to bring another division championship.”

Paul Ryan set to retire. What does this mean for Romney?

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election this fall, painting a grim future for the Republican Party.

Mitt Romney, who is running for U.S. Senate and previously had Ryan as his running mate, did not issue a statement on Ryan’s announcement.

However, he tweeted his thoughts on Ryan.

"Love of country compelled Paul Ryan to accept the speakership, a role he alone could fill at a critical time. He unified the House, passed scores of bills, and led with integrity, honor and dignity. The country will miss Speaker Ryan," Romney tweeted.

Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU's Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy, told the Deseret News that Ryan’s decision may be a red alert. But Romney may offer hope.

"This is sort of a pre-emptive warning shot for how difficult the environment is for Republicans right now. Is this going to affect Mitt Romney's prospects in the state of Utah? Not really," he said.

