Heinz is on the verge of releasing a new sauce called “Mayochup" in the U.S.

And yes, Utahns will recognize the new dipping sauce to be exactly like fry sauce.

In fact, it is fry sauce. The new condiment will combine mayonnaise and ketchup, which is the most basic form of the Utah-favorite.

Heinz announced the sauce may come to the U.S. in a tweet, saying it would ship the sauce out to “saucy Americans” if the company received 500,00 “yes” votes.

As of this writing, the poll had about 482,000 total votes.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

The sauce can already be found in Arab Gulf states, according to Fox News.

“Heinz Mayochup will not be launched in the U.S. unless we get 500K votes. We look to America’s condiment lovers to tell us if this is something they want or if they prefer to remain Heinz mayonnaise and ketchup purists,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for Heinz, said in a statement to Fox News.

According to food news website Delish.com, the internet didn’t really support the new sauce, calling it a lazy way to mix mayonnaise and ketchup. Others were surprised the two could be combined together.

‘Heinz have invented Mayochup: Mayonaise & Ketchup!’



Hunnies pls, I’ve been doing that since I was 3 💁🏻‍♂️ — Lewis Gorse (@GorseYouCan) April 10, 2018

I’m finding Mayochup a deeply upsetting concept. — Talia Pick (@Talia_pick) April 10, 2018

When you’re too lazy to mix your ketchup and mayonnaise #mayochup pic.twitter.com/Ac4aWJk1Pz — Owen Beers (@radioowen) April 10, 2018

This is the second time in a month that a national chain has ridden the wave of a local Utah favorite. Walmart released new funeral potatoes to their stories, which instantly raised questions from those on the internet.

Funeral potatoes got their start in the LDS Church Relief Society cookbooks in the early 20th century, according to The Wall Street Journal.