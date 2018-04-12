SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will offer early Red and Blue Line TRAX service for those participating in the Salt Lake City Marathon on Saturday, April 21.

In addition, runners who show their race bib and volunteers who show their T-shirt can ride FrontRunner, TRAX or the bus to and from the event for free.

The first Red Line TRAX train will leave the Daybreak Parkway Station at 4:07 a.m., and the first Blue Line TRAX train will leave the Draper Town Center Station at 4:21 a.m.

The starting line of the marathon can be accessed from the Medical Center Station. Handicapped access to the starting line is at the Fort Douglas Station.

The marathon and half marathon start at 7 a.m. at the Olympic Legacy Bridge followed by the 5K at 7:10 a.m. at Library Square and the 10K at 7:30 a.m. at 400 South and 900 East.