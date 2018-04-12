SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority wants to know what customers think of its service.

The bus survey and light rail survey, in both English and Spanish, can be taken at rideutah.com.

Topics include availability, ease of use, customer care, comfort and security. According to the UTA, most respondents complete the surveys in three to five minutes.

The surveys are being conducted by a number of transit agencies across the country at the same time. Participating cities will compare the results, so that they can learn from each other and work toward giving better service, the transit agency said.