COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A woman who police said was driving while intoxicated crashed into a tree and a house Wednesday night after her even-more intoxicated grandson grabbed the steering wheel, according to officers.

About 10:45 p.m., Vickie Robinson, 65, was driving with Alexander Chase Robinson, 20, of Murray, near 2821 E. Fort Union Blvd., according to Cottonwood Heights police.

The two got into an argument, and Alexander Robinson reportedly grabbed the steering wheel and pulled on it for an unknown reason, police said. The jerking of the steering wheel caused the vehicle to almost hit a jogger before it went "through a fence, tree and into a house causing several thousand dollars in damage," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Vickie Robinson, who had a blood alcohol content of .104, was arrested for investigation of DUI. Alexander Robinson, who had a blood alcohol content of .229, was arrested for investigation of DUI, being an alcohol-restricted driver, driving on a denied license and failing to stay in a lane.