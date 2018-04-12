Utah ranked as the seventh-best state in the country for millennials, according to a new WalletHub report.

Utah ranked just ahead of Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota within the top 10.

The District of Columbia topped the country, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Iowa and Wisconsin.

New Mexico was deemed the worst state for millennials. West Virginia, Mississippi, Nevada and Alabama all placed in the bottom five as well.

The Beehive State’s high ranking came from having the third-highest percentage of millennials in a state and the fourth-highest millennial homeownership rate. The state also had the fifth-best millennial unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, Utah had the 18th-highest percent of millennials living with parents and the 22nd-highest percent of insured millennials.

WalletHub ranked the states based on 30 metrics, from millennial unemployment rate to voter turnout. The report broke down each state by four categories, including affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement.

The report used data from U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Council for Community and Economic Research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other research organizations.

Last year, Utah ranked as the sixth-best state for millennials in the same WalletHub report. Utah’s millennial homeownership rate was the fifth-highest in the country last year, but it had the third-highest percent of millennials in the country.

A 2015 report from the Utah Foundation found that millennials in Utah buck national trends when it comes to homeownership, according to the Deseret News.

"A lot of it just comes out of the fact that we get married younger and we have children younger, and if you are married or if you do have kids, your likelihood of being a homeowner just increases," Mallory Bateman, research analyst for the Utah Foundation, told the Deseret News. "Since we have younger people doing that, that's going to impact our millennial group being homeowners."