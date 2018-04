WEST VALLEY CITY — A driver has died after having an apparent medical crisis and crashing into a tree before the truck erupted in flames, police said Wednesday.

West Valley Police Lt. Steve Burke said officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the charred truck at 2550 S. 6400 West and discovered that the driver had died.

The name and gender of the deceased were not immediately released. Officers did not say what type of medical issue the driver may have suffered. No other details were released.