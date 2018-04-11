WEST VALLEY CITY — Authorities on Wednesday identified the body of a woman found in an underground drain at the parking lot of a former Kmart last week.

Officers had opened a missing persons case for Cami Shepherd, 33, on Feb. 2 and were still investigating when the body was found, West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said in a prepared statement.

An autopsy found "no obvious signs of trauma," Vainuku added.

The state medical examiner's office confirmed the woman's identity Wednesday but has not yet determined her cause of death.

Vainuku said officers notified Shepherd's family and are continuing to investigate.

Survey crews inspecting the lot near 1770 W. 4100 South in West Valley City on Friday found the remains in an underground retention basin that is not connected to the city's sewer system. It is only accessible via the lid surrounded by asphalt, police said.