WASHINGTON, Washington County — A St. George man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in a Walmart parking lot.

Henry Powell Pittman, 23, is charged in 5th District Court in St. George with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to Walmart, 625 W. Telegraph Road, in Washington City. A 30-year-old man was found with a "gunshot wound to a lower extremity," according to charging documents. Several casings were also located in the area,

Washington police say the victim was shot in the leg and taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Others who were with Pittman at the time gave his name to police. Pittman allegedly threw items, including ammunition, out of the window as he drove away, the charges state.

Pittman was arrested in Mesquite, Nevada. A possible motive for the shooting was not given Wednesday.

"The victim and suspect knew each other but it is still under investigation what circumstances led up to the shooting," police said in a prepared statement.