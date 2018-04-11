I just read in the paper that James Comey has been invited to speak at the Wasatch Speakers Series. I very much question that decision. Why are you asking a person who is under investigation for lying and using his office for his own financial gains? This man, who should have been an example of the highest moral character, made a mockery of the highest law organization in our country.

Why would you ask a person who is under federal investigation for using his office to further an agenda of extremist politics? The people in the FBI should be held to a higher standard. Everyone should be upset at Comey for using this office in such a corrupted way.

There are so many in our country who do good things every day, and yet you chose not to seek them out.

J.C. Mecham

Salt Lake City