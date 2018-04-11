WEST VALLEY CITY — Three people, including a 3-year-old child, were shot outside a Smith's grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

A man fired several rounds toward the entrance of Smith's, 4065 S. Redwood, just before 2 p.m. A 3-year-old child, the child's 32-year-old mother and another woman were all shot in the leg, according to West Valley police.

The search for the gunman continued Wednesday afternoon. Police say the man ran toward Redwood Road. Police have set up a containment in the area.

Shooting suspect description: white male, 20-30 years old, balding, wearing black hoodie. Please report any suspicious activity in area by calling 801-840-4000. pic.twitter.com/F139aPSSoL — WVC Police (@WVCPD) April 11, 2018

Residents of the Redwood Apartments, Shadowbrook Apartments and Somerset Apartments have been advised to shelter in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.