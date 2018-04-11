HYRUM, Cache County — A Hyrum teacher has been arrested for investigation of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Duane Behrmann, 51, a teacher at South Cache Middle School, 10 S. 480 West in Hyrum, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of 13 counts of enticing a minor and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Locke said investigators were first contacted by the alleged victim's parents on Tuesday. Behrmann was arrested just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in his classroom. School had not started yet and the building was nearly empty.

Police have not said whether the alleged victim is a boy or girl, nor have they released the age of the student. When asked if the victim was in any of Behrmann's class or just attends the school, Locke said the victim attends the school. South Cache Middle School has seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Investigators believe the interaction between the two had been going on for several months, Locke said.

"There is no indication of any other victims at this time, but the investigation is ongoing," a statement from the sheriff's office says.

Cache County School District spokesman Tim Smith said Behrmann has been with the school since 2009. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We were made aware (of the allegations) at 7 a.m. when the officers showed up to arrest him,” Smith said.

Behrmann is listed on the school's website as a history teacher.