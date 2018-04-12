SALT LAKE CITY — They’re not even married yet, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting their own Lifetime movie.

The forthcoming film, called “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” will focus on the couple’s budding romance, specifically “the pair's courtship, from their first date to the media circus that ensued once word of their relationship got out,” according to CNN.

The film will star Murray Fraser (“The Loch”) as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Midnight Texas”) as Meghan Markle.

Watch a trailer for the film below.

OMG. Who's inviting me to their viewing party? pic.twitter.com/jVWQu7iYfi — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) April 5, 2018

The movie will debut on May 13. The actual British royal wedding will happen on May 19.

Funny enough, Markle previously starred in a slew of TV movies, but on Hallmark, including “When Sparks Fly” in 2014 and “The Dater’s Handbook” in 2016, according to SlashFilm. Markle also recently starred on the television show “Suits.”

Markle’s final season on “Suits” will include her character, Rachel, marrying Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) in a funny case of fiction mirroring facts. However, Markle’s on-screen romance is miles different than her off-screen one.