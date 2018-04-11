SALT LAKE CITY — Known for his expert use of the baton and his knack for composing, conductor Mack Wilberg is perhaps best recognized for his work with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. But according to the Star-Telegram, Wilberg has a different performance scheduled for Sunday, and his usual team won’t be there.

Rather than the 360 voices he’s accustomed to conducting, Wilberg will lead a full orchestra and 200-voice choir this weekend at the Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Including members of the Broadway Baptist, First United Methodist and Arborlawn Methodist churches, the “Mack Wilberg Hymn Festival” will be free to the public, although tickets are required.

According to the article, Stephen Holcomb, professor of music and director of choral activities at Dallas Baptist University, said he looks forward to Wilberg’s work and the new perspective he brings to old pieces.

“I love conducting Mack Wilberg’s pieces,” Holcomb said. “He has such creative harmonic ideas for familiar hymn melodies that bring new excitement and freshness for the singers, instrumentalists and the listeners. … I always look forward to any of his new releases. It’s like discovering a new gemstone.”

This year marks 10 years since Wilberg was named director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in 2008. Selected by President Thomas S. Monson — the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who died in January at age 90 — Wilberg also previously served as the choir’s assistant director.

If you go …

What: Mack Wilberg Hymn Festival

Where: 305 W. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth, Texas

When: Sunday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mack-wilberg-hymn-festival-tickets-43102484692