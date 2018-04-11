SARATOGA SPRINGS — Between now and April 23, residents can chip away at library fines of up to $20 and help Tabitha’s Way, a local food panty.

Library members can get 50 cents in current fines waived for each can or package of food they bring into the library, 1307 N. Commerce Drive.

Items that can be dropped off circulation desk include peanut butter; canned meats, fruits and vegetables; cereal; pasta; canned or boxed meals; canned or dried beans; rice; baking mixes; baby essentials; and cooking oil.

Fees will not be waived for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees or future overdue fines.