HERRIMAN — A standoff between a Unified police SWAT team and a man barricaded man ended about two hours later when the man was safely taken into custody.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Unified police announced the standoff had ended.

The incident began about noon when Unified police officers responded to 13351 S. 7300 West on a report of a man breaking out windows, possibly using a rifle, but that had not been verified by police, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

The first officers that arrived found a shed on fire on the property and watched the man run inside the house, Lohrke said. The fire quickly burned itself out, he said.

The man has been identified as a 34-year-old family member of the homeowner but does not live there, Lohrke said. The man told police he would shoot at officers unless he was allowed to speak to his family, he said.

The man claimed there was at least one other person in the house with him. But Lohrke said the homeowner told police that all of the people who normally live in the residence had been accounted for.

As a precaution, the Jordan School District said Butterfield Canyon Elementary, 6860 Mary Leizan Lane, was placed on a lockout at the request of law enforcement.

Residents in the area were also asked to shelter in place, preferably in their basements if possible.