CLEARFIELD — The city’s annual Take Pride in Clearfield is set for Saturday, April 28.

The event, which gives residents the opportunity to help each other prep their yards for summer, will kick off with a light breakfast at Fisher Park, 937 S. 1000 East. Participants will then head out to their neighborhoods to help each other with yard projects.

The city will provide dumpsters to those doing neighborhood projects. Dumpsters can be reserved by calling 801-525-2795 by Wednesday, April 18.

The city will also have cleanup projects for volunteers.