LAYTON — The city is accepting applications to fill a vacant position on the Recreation, Arts, Museum and Parks Commission, as well as the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The recreation commission consists of nine members, with four standing members and five at-large members. The panel’s main objective is to review grant applications to fund city-owned recreation, arts, museum and park facilities and programs. The panel then makes a yearly recommendation to the City Council on how the funds should be spent.

The parks commission consists of eight at-large members and is tasked with advising the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Department with long-range planning for parks, recreation, trails, open space and cultural facilities. This commission also reviews current recreation programs and city events.

In addition to monthly meetings, the commission assists in several programs and special events throughout the year.

Members of the Recreation, Arts, Museum and Parks Commission may serve up to three, two-year terms, and members of Parks and Recreation Commission may serve up to three, three-year terms.

Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest no later than Monday, April 23 at 5 p.m. to Layton City Parks and Recreation Department, Attn: David Price, 465 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, UT 84041.