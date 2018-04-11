SALT LAKE CITY — With House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement Wednesday that he won't run for re-election this year, there's no longer any chance that Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney will serve in Washington, D.C., with his former running mate.

It's not clear what, if any, impact it will have on Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who put Ryan on the ticket, in his current race for the Utah Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Romney's campaign had no comment Wednesday, but he took to Twitter to praise Ryan.

"Love of country compelled Paul Ryan to accept the speakership, a role he alone could fill at a critical time. He unified the House, passed scores of bills, and led with integrity, honor and dignity. The country will miss Speaker Ryan," Romney tweeted.

Ryan's decision should be seen as a "red alert" to Republican candidates in the 2018 mid-term elections, said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU's Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy.

But Karpowitz, a political science professor, said Romney could be an exception.

"This is sort of a pre-emptive warning shot for how difficult the environment is for Republicans right now. Is this going to affect Mitt Romney's prospects in the state of Utah? Not really," he said, calling Romney a "heavy favorite" to win in November.

Romney qualified Wednesday for a place on the June primary ballot through gathering voter signatures, but will face off against the 11 other Republican candidates in the race at the Utah GOP state convention April 21.

Earlier this year, shortly before Romney got in the race in mid-February, Gov. Gary Herbert mused about the possibility of his party's 2012 presidential ticket presiding over the U.S. House and Senate.

"In my wildest dreams, I can see (Romney) becoming the majority leader in the Senate and Paul Ryan still being speaker of the House. Think about it, Romney and Ryan leading in the Congress,” the governor said then.

While many Utah Republicans shared Herbert's hopes, Karpowitz said they were never likely to come true.

"It's not clear how much they would have worked together," he said. "The notion that Romney was going to partner with Ryan to pass legislation was probably more wishful thinking than reality."

As a freshman senator should he win, Romney would have little chance to be elected to Senate leadership or to replace Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, Karpowitz said, although Ryan's departure would not diminish the role Romney would play.

"No matter what, he will be a prominent voice just given the fact that he was the Republican standard bearer in 2012. Whether or not Mitt Romney holds a leadership position, Romney will be someone who will be a strong voice," he said.

Members of Utah's all-Republican congressional delegation reacted quickly Wednesday to Ryan's decision to leave Congress at the end of his term.

"I think it's bittersweet," said Rep. Mia Love, who was assigned Ryan as her congressional mentor. Ryan "calls himself my (LDS Church) home teacher here in Congress. He knows what that means," she said on KSL Newsradio's "The Doug Wright Show."

She said Ryan "is anything but a lame duck speaker" and his announcement will allow him to "call out the president when he disagrees" and stay more separated from the GOP administration.

Rep. John Curtis, elected last November to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz after Chaffetz resigned and become a Fox News contributor, brought up Ryan's comments that he chose not to run for re-election and then step down before his next term expired.

"Few people, if any, are more genuine than Paul Ryan," Curtis told Wright.

Rep. Chris Stewart said Ryan "is one of the most decent men I’ve ever met."

Stewart said Ryan's decision to leave Congress should not have any direct impact on Romney's race. But he said Romney, like other Republicans, will miss Ryan's leadership in Congress.

Hatch said in a statement that Ryan "has been a dear friend for a number of years, and I’m proud of everything we have been able to accomplish together. He didn’t ask for the job he has; he answered the call to serve and led us from one legislative victory to another. Our nation is better off today because of Paul Ryan."