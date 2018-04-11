A quote from Sister Camilla E. Kimball, the wife of former LDS Church President Spencer W. Kimball, appeared on “The Today Show” Wednesday.

The quote was used during the morning show's "words of wisdom" segmentwith Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“Never suppress a generous thought,” the quote read.

Screenshot, The Today Show A quote from Camilla E. Kimball, the wife of former LDS Church President Spencer W. Kimball made its way to “The Today Show” on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the two hosts have talked about that quote. Back in 2016, Gifford and Kotb wrote an article for the New York Daily News about the importance of kindness, in which they referenced the quote.

Former Relief Society General President Julie B. Beck said in a General Conference talk in 2009 that she first heard the quote from Sister Camilla Kimball.

Sister Beck said the quote inspired her faith.

“By following her counsel, we can know with certainty that our Father in heaven knows us personally because he sends us to be his hands and heart to those in need,” Sister Beck said. “As we do so, our faith in him is strengthened.”