BOUNTIFUL — Residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Creekside Park on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event at the park, located at 600 E. Mill St., will include slackline demonstrations, balloon artists, face painting, a treasure hunt and drawings for prizes.

In addition, since April 21 is the 111th day of the year, 111 doughnuts, bags of popcorn, snow cones and helium balloons will be given away.