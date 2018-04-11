HERRIMAN — Police have released the name of the infant killed in a three-car crash on the Mountain View Corridor.

Alice Skankey, 5-months-old, died when a GMC pickup truck plowed into her family's minivan at the intersection of the Mountain View Corridor and Rosecrest Road (13400 South).

Alice's parents and a 3-year-old sibling have all been upgraded to fair condition, Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said Wednesday.

All others involved in the crash, he said, had also been upgraded to fair or serious conditions.

On Monday, a truck driven by Lawrence Probert, 26, hit two other vehicles in the intersection when he allegedly ran a red light, according to police. Prior to the crash, police received multiple reports of a reckless driver in a pickup truck heading north on the Mountain View Corridor.

Probert's vehicle bulldozed into a Chrysler minivan and a Dodge Dakota.

In Alice's vehicle, her 26-year-old dad, who was driving, her 24-year-old mother, and her 3-year-old sister were injured. Although police have not identified them, a GoFundMe campaignstates Alice's family is Bryce, Tonya and Yuki Skankey.

"Our hearts break for this young family and the difficult time they are going through right now. All donations will go toward funeral and medical expenses," the campaign states.

A 34-year-old man driving the Dodge was initially listed in critical condition. In addition, a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in Probert's vehicle was also initially in critical condition.

"I was about 6 cars back from their van when this senseless act occurred," one woman commented. on the GoFundMe page. "I can't stop crying as my heart is broken for this family. There are just no words that will make this better."

Probert, of Kearns, pleaded guilty to drug possession, a class B misdemeanor, in 2016 in 4th District Court in Provo, and was sentenced to probation, according to court records. But in December, he was ordered to appear in court for violating the conditions of his probation, including not completing a drug treatment evaluation. When he failed to show up to court on Feb. 7, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2011, Probert was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property and attempted theft by receiving stolen property. He was given a suspended prison sentence and put on probation but violated that and was sent to jail for eight months in 2014, court records state. In 2015, he violated his probation again and was sent to jail for 10 days. In 2017, he violated probation yet again and was ordered to enter a drug treatment house.

in 2012, Probert was convicted of DUI in one case and retail theft in another. In 2011 he was convicted of attempting to give false information to law enforcement.