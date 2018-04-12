Here come red iPhones … again.

Apple announced Monday that it will be releasing a new red version of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, according to The Verge. Apple will work with Product Red, an organization that battles HIV and AIDS in Africa.

Proceeds from the iPhone sales will go toward the charity.

Apple started taking orders for the phone beginning April 10. They will begin shipping on April 13.

The prices will be $699 for a 64GB iPhone 8 and $799 for an iPhone 8 Plus.

There won’t be a red iPhone X. But you can buy a $99 leather folio for that phone.

Last year, Apple released a red version of the iPhone 7 to commemorate the decadelong partnership with Product Red, according to CNNMoney. Social media responded with heavy-handed jokes about the new device.

In fact, Apple and Product Red have a history of creating products with the red shine, including new iPhones, Beats, iPads and Apple Watches.

“My view on this — which I recognize is different from that of some others — is that just as people have values, so too should corporations,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told BuzzFeed News in 2016. “One of ours at Apple is the idea that part of being a great company is leaving the world better than you found it.”

In total, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the global fund and is the organizations biggest donor.