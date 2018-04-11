Here’s a look at the news for April 11.

MUST READS THIS MORNING:

Brad Rock: Jazz: Nothing to see here, folks ... except for everything

The Utah Jazz won their third straight game against the Warriors on Tuesday. Will the two meet in the playoffs?

'Enough is enough': Salt Lake County sues pharmaceutical firms, doctors over opioid crisis

Salt Lake County has filed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals that alleges that the recent climb in opioid use and addictions "stems directly from a callously deceptive marketing scheme that was spearheaded by certain opioid manufacturers and perpetuated by prominent doctors they bankrolled."

Utah senators question Zuckerberg on privacy

Utah GOP Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee had a chance to question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday during a joint Senate committee hearing, according to the Deseret News.

The hearing was one of two scheduled for this week that will take a deep look into how Facebook handled a data breach that saw 87 million Facebook users’ data given Cambridge Analytica, which leveraged the data in outreach conducted on behalf of the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Hatch said he was bewildered that social media users don't realize their free access to platforms comes with some other, less obvious, costs.

"Some have professed themselves shocked … that companies like Facebook and Google share user data with advertisers," Hatch said. "Did any of these individuals ever stop and ask themselves why Facebook and Google don't charge for access? Nothing in life is free, everything involves trade-offs. If you want something without having to pay money for it you're going to have to pay for it in some other way, it seems to me.”

Lee, meanwhile, asked if Zuckerberg’s company would ever put its “thumb on the scale” to sway elections and hate speech.

Read more at the Deseret News.

LDS Church issues a statement on marijuana initiative

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday about Utah’s proposed marijuana ballot initiative.

The First Presidency said in a prepared statement that it “commend(s) the Utah Medical Association for its statement of March 30, 2018, cautioning that the proposed Utah marijuana initiative would compromise the health and safety of Utah communities."

The statement is in reference to the Utah Medical Association’s recent release that said the group "unequivocally" opposes the proposed initiative that seeks legalized medical marijuana in Utah.

"The initiative … allows various non-physician practitioners to recommend marijuana for clients," the association said on March 30. "The clients with a recommendation would visit a dispensary, staffed by non-medically trained personnel who would be tasked with deciding what product would be best for the client’s condition."

Read more at the Deseret News.

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson to tour Europe, London

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson arrived in London Tuesday to begin his worldwide tour, according to the Deseret News.

Nelson will speak at the Hyde Park Chapel on Wednesday, along with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

British Mormons are eagerly excited to see President Nelson arrive.

"I think they have a message for the U.K., and we're excited to hear it," Richard West, a Mormon leader in Chelmsford, told the Deseret News. "I thought general conference was electric. I was very impressed with the prophet's sincerity and the love he has for all members of the church. I think that shone through."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Jazz blow out Warriors as Utah's streak continues

The Utah Jazz jumped out early and never looked back against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, defeating the defending NBA champions 119-79.

The Jazz and Warriors were tied early until the Jazz went out on an 8-0 run. The team led by 17 at the end of the first quarter and then 29 at the half. Utah won by 40.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, with 12 coming in the first quarter.

The Utah Jazz will play the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night, with the winner earning the third seed in the NBA playoffs.

Read more at the Deseret News.

MORE NEWS:

