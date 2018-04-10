Braxton Draper, who raises puppies with Havoc K9, and Chuck, left; Woods Cross police officer Corey Boyle, and Ranger; and Davis County sheriff's deputy Brad Larsen, and Rony, attend an assembly at South Clearfield Elementary School in Clearfield on Tuesday. Students raised $2517.15 to purchase a K-9 bulletproof vest. An anonymous donor matched what the students raised so that they were able to buy two K-9 vests, one for Ranger and one for Rony.

