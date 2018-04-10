Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on Tuesday afternoon, speaking with a joint session of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.
The appearance follows Facebook’s recent controversy in which 87 million people saw their data gathered by the data firm Cambridge Analytica. The company took data from users (and their friends) who took a specific quiz on Facebook. The firm has been associated with President Donald Trump’s election campaign.
On Tuesday, Senators asked numerous questions about how Facebook works, what Zuckerberg might have known ahead of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and what the company plans to do next. The hearing lasted five hours.
We've collected, via Twitter, Zuckerberg's responses to some of the important questions that were raised during the hearing with additional analysis from tech media members. (Note: The questions themselves are paraphrased.)
What is the point of Facebook?
Will Facebook be free?
How does Facebook make money?
How does Facebook identify hate speech?
Should Facebook adopt regulations as seen in Europe?
Does Facebook believe it has a monopoly on social media?
Does Facebook believe its users read the terms of service?Comment on this story
Did special counsel Robert Mueller talk to Facebook about the ongoing Russian investigation?
Should people have the right to privacy?
Does Facebook delete your information?
What was Facebook’s biggest mistake?
Is this data collection a surprise for users?
Can Facebook share your content with other companies?
Is Facebook safe?
How will Facebook tackle harmful and mature content?
Will Facebook ever be in China?
Will Facebook allow political speech from all political corners?
Are you allowed to have fake Facebook profiles?