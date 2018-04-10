SALT LAKE CITY — If you weren't already excited for the summer, Red Butte Garden's concert lineup will likely change that.

On Tuesday morning, the venue announced the lineup for its summer concert series, and the diverse range of acts taking the stage of the 3,000-seat amphitheatre has something for everyone.

This year's series, which includes 30 shows, kicks off May 23 with the Americana group The Devil Wears Three and concludes Sept. 17 with '80s rocker Billy Idol. Other highlights include the Avett Brothers (July 3), Sheryl Crow (July 13), Counting Crows (July 16), Chris Isaak (July 26) and Death Cab for Cutie (Aug. 2).

Tickets for the season opener and the Utah Symphony concert on Aug. 1 are on sale now. All other tickets go on sale Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m. for Red Butte Garden members with a Garden Flex Membership level or above. Concert tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, April 30, at 9 a.m.

The full lineup is:

The Devil Makes Three/The Wood Brothers/Murder By Death: May 23

Ryan Adams: June 12

Violent Femmes/Ava Mendoza: June 13

Barenaked Ladies/Better Than Ezra/KT Tunstall: June 18

Dispatch/Nahko and Medicine for the People: June 19

Michael Franti & Spearhead/Dustin Thomas/Victoria Canal: June 27

The Avett Brothers/Jill Andrews: July 3

Sheryl Crow/Caitlyn Smith: July 13

Counting Crows/Boom Forest: July 16

Jackson Browne: July 19

Belinda Carlisle/ABC/Modern English/Kajagoogoo's Limahl/Bow Wow Wow's Annabella: July 20

Tajmo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band/Alicia Michilli: July 25

Chris Isaak: July 26

Big Head Todd and the Monsters/Toad the Wet Sprocket: July 31

Utah Symphony: Aug. 1

Death Cab for Cutie: Aug. 2

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite: Aug. 5

Greensky Bluegrass: Aug. 7

A Flock of Seagulls/Wang Chung/Farrington and Mann (Original Vocalists of When in Rome)/Men Without Hats: Aug. 9

Angelique Kidjo/Femi Kuti and the Positive Force: Aug. 10

Brandi Carlile/The Secret Sisters: Aug. 13

Huey Lewis and the News: Aug. 15

Gipsy Kings: Aug. 16

Indigo Girls: Aug. 21

Shakey Graves/Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites: Aug. 24

Gary Clark Jr.: Sept. 4

O.A.R./Matt Nathanson: Sept. 10

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue/Galactic/Preservation Hall Jazz Band/New Breed Brass Band/Cyril Neville/Walter Wolfman Washington: Sept. 12

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Sept. 16

Billy Idol: Sept. 17

For additional information, visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts.