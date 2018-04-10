KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville Police Department says it has received an outpouring of love and support from its citizens, businesses and police agencies over the past several days.

People are showing support for the department with six officers who were treated by doctors after suffering injuries last week when they tried to help a man who they say set himself on fire.

Kaysville police detective Michael Martinez said the department is getting calls every day from people who want to know how they can help. He said people of all ages are coming in and saying hello and thanking officers.

“People started showing up to the police department with drinks and food and more carbs than you can handle,” Martinez said.

Then, there are the cards.

“Coming back the following day and seeing some of the cards that people had left, it really made me smile,” he said. “I really like this one: ‘Thank you for protecting us. Do-nut go into the fire again.’ That was accompanied by a box of donuts.”

Another card came from fifth-grader Amara Dibb, who likes drawing things, especially animals like flamingos. She heard the sirens on Thursday.

“I heard that four police officers got hurt, so I drew four police officers and I told them that they were really brave and that I appreciate them,” she said.

Her card ended up on a wall at the department, and Tuesday, Amara got to meet several police officers and police K-9 Rex. Police say moments like this remind them why they put on the uniform.

“Nice to meet you, Amara. I'm Sergeant Owens. This is from the police department for you,” said Sgt. Jeremy Owens as he handed Amara a Kaysville Police Department challenge coin.

“It's a little token of, ‘Hey I really appreciate and admire what you did,’" Martinez said.

“Thanks a lot, we appreciate you. It's nice to know that people are out there watching out for us just as much as we're watching for you,” K-9 officer Matt Thurgood said, shaking Amara’s hand.

When someone like Amara is able to brighten a dark stretch, it makes all the difference to officers like these. “We wish we could thank everyone individually who has reached out to us,” Martinez said.

On its Facebook page on Friday, the department gave an update on the officers’ conditions.

“We are pleased to announce that Sgt. Shawn McKinnon and officer Lacy Turner, who received minor burns in the fire on April 5, 2018, are back to full duty," the department posted on its Facebook page.

The statement went on to say that officer Cade Bradshaw, who received more severe burns, is home recuperating with his family, and that officer Robert Jackson is recovering from his injuries at University Hospital.

Two other officers drove themselves to a hospital last week and were checked for smoke inhalation.

Officers were called to Chevron Top Stop, 320 W. 200 North, Thursday after police say a man purchased a gas can, went outside to fill it up, then returned inside the store, doused himself with the gasoline and threatened to light it. The man who allegedly lit the fire, Tyler Ivison, remains at University Hospital with severe burns.

The Kaysville Police Injured Officers Charitable account has been set up at America West Credit Union for those who wish to donate to help the injured officers.

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc