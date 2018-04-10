America is an experiment. A result of that experiment is that racism dies hard and has produced some citizens who are also nationalistic, isolationist, militaristic and nondiplomatic. And, to make matters worse, a new civil war seems to be brewing. Conservatives vs. liberals is the name of the war. It's polarizing people while making political pundits wealthy in the process with racial matters in there someplace. Another result of the experiment is the corruption of elected officials on both sides of the fence. Until it is 100 percent illegal for an elected official to receive one thin dime from any outside source, the system you have in place will always be a corrupt one.

But there's a huge change in the wind. Everything is impermanent. Nothing stays the same. Since each generation is more liberal than the one preceding it, our young people (the future) are registering to vote in droves with the understanding that dissent is the greatest American tradition of all in the ever-changing experiment.

Dennis Kostecki

Sausalito, California