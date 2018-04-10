SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"We commend the Utah Medical Association for its statement of March 30, 2018, cautioning that the proposed Utah marijuana initiative would compromise the health and safety of Utah communities. We respect the wise counsel of the medical doctors of Utah.

"The public interest is best served when all new drugs designed to relieve suffering and illness and the procedures by which they are made available to the public undergo the scrutiny of medical scientists and official approval bodies."

This story will be updated.