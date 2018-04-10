TOOELE — A panel of district court judges will meet at the Tooele Courthouse, 74 S. 100 East, on Thursday, May 10, to hear testimony to determine whether reasonable cause exists to call a grand jury.

Those wanting to testify before the panel should contact state court administrator Jacey Skinner at 801-578-3820, by Tuesday, May 1, to schedule an appointment. If no appointments are scheduled, the meeting will be canceled.

Individuals testifying must be prepared to give evidence to support claims that justify calling a grand jury in any criminal matter. A grand jury may not be called to hear private controversies between individual parties.

Utah's grand jury statute requires a panel of five judges appointed from throughout the state to hold hearings in each judicial district every three years to determine whether a grand jury needs to be summoned.

The panel is comprised of Judge W. Brent West, 2nd District Court; Judge Lynn W. Davis, 4th District Court; Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills, 3rd District Court; Judge Eric A. Ludlow, 5th District Court; and Judge Kara Pettit, 3rd District Court.

The Utah attorney general, a county attorney, district attorney or special prosecutor may also present evidence of criminal activity.

As required by statute, the panel will hear, in secret, all persons claiming information that justifies calling a grand jury. All individuals appearing before the panel of judges will be placed under oath. If a grand jury is summoned, the jurors will be called from the state at-large.