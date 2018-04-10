SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Utah Transit Authority a $2.6 million grant for the Salt Lake City Depot District Clean Fuels Tech Center.

The grant, combined with appropriations from the state, will provide enough money for UTA to bond against and move forward with the next phase of the project, which aims to repurpose a century-old railroad maintenance site as a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate the expansion of alternative fuel bus service. The facility will also free up land in the Depot District for redevelopment.

According to a statement, $17 million has already been invested in the center, which has been identified as a critical need to expand public transportation services in Salt Lake and Davis counties while providing the ability to increase UTA's fleet of clean fuel buses.