SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Alumni Association has named Todd G. Andrews its new executive director. Andrews, who will start at the U. in June, is currently the vice president of Alumni Relations at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Andrews will replace John Ashton, who is retiring after having served as executive director for the past three decades.

Founded in 1886, the U.'s Alumni Association serves as a bridge to local, national and international communities. The association provides opportunities to participate in community service projects, raise scholarship funds for students, advocate to the Utah Legislature on behalf of the university and higher education, and to join other graduates for activities in 18 alumni chapters across the country and 12 international alumni clubs.

Prior to working at Brown University, Andrews spent seven years directing internal and external communications for CVS, now the largest pharmacy chain in America. Prior to that, he served as deputy chief of staff and communications director for U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

The association is completing an $11 million campaign for the renovation and expansion of the Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House on campus. The 35,000-square-foot project will officially open on April 18.