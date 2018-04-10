SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County filed a lawsuit Tuesday against pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals, alleging the scourge of opioid addiction in the county "stems directly from a callously deceptive marketing scheme that was spearheaded by certain opioid manufacturers and perpetuated by prominent doctors they bankrolled."

That alleged scheme, according to the 97-page complaint the county filed in 3rd District Court, "has exacted a foreseeable financial burden on Salt Lake County," which has spent millions of dollars "on addiction treatment and other programs aimed at curbing the crisis" of opioid addiction.

"Our jail facilities, our public health facilities, our community treatment centers, our youth treatment centers' resources are all being overburdened and overwhelmed," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill during a press conference Tuesday announcing that the lawsuit had been filed.

"And they require a further investment from our community and our tax dollars as we struggle to meet this overwhelming need of (addiction) treatment now for our citizens and into the future. ... The enormous burden on the taxpayers should not — will not — be borne by Salt Lake County's taxpayers alone," Gill continued.

He later added, "what we're really saying is enough is enough."

With the filing, Salt Lake County becomes the third county in Utah to sue pharmaceutical companies this year over of the accusation that manufacturers and marketers of prescription opioids have long deceived the public about the risks inherent in their products.

Summit and Tooele counties have already filed lawsuits, while Utah and Weber counties have also declared they will do the same.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit, some of them under the names of multiple entities that make up different parts of their wide-reaching business operations, include Purdue Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and pharmaceutical companies Allergan and Actavis. Dr. Lynn Webster and Dr. Russell Portenoy are the two named individual defendants in the complaint.

Johnson & Johnson, a parent corporation to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, is also named as a defendant.

Gill wouldn't comment on precisely how much money the county could seek in the lawsuit, except to estimate it would "go into the millions of dollars." Damages received would go toward helping the county fight the opioid crisis using a "therapeutic justice model," he said.

Asked what the strategy is behind the county's decision to file its own lawsuit, Gill responded that "the emphasis here is to recognize this problem has bled down to a local level."

"We have a unique story to tell, that is unique to us," he said. "We couldn't wait for the state. We have the legal authority and independence to (sue)."

Utah Attorney General Reyes said in January that Utah is participating in a 41-state push to negotiate a settlement with opioid makers and is preparing to sue if the terms of an agreement reached in that effort are unsatisfactory.

"Should we feel that at any time during the process leading up to settlement that the manufacturers and distributors aren't cooperating with the states, then we wanted to have the gun loaded, figuratively, ready to pull the trigger on a lawsuit," Reyes told reporters in January.

With only one dissenting vote, lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution last month that urges Reyes to "immediately and publicly commit to directly filing suit against prescription opioid manufacturers, instead of joining a suit with other plaintiffs, in order to seek the maximum award for damages from prescription opioid manufacturers for the citizens of the state."

House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, has vocally urged the same of Reyes and of each county statewide.

This story will be updated.