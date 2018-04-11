Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC hit “This Is Us,” recently spoke with a number of news outlets about her new book, her career and how she lived with an abusive stepfather for years.

In her book, “This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today,” Metz wrote about her abusive stepfather. As USA Today reported, Metz wrote, "It was as if he hated to have to even look at me.

“My body seemed to offend him, but he couldn’t help but stare, especially when I was eating.

“He never punched my face,” Metz wrote. “Just my body, the thing that offended him so much. He shoved me, slapped me, punched my arm, and yanked my wrist. He would hit me if he thought I looked at him wrong.”

She told NPR, though, that her stepfather eventually apologized and she forgave him for his actions.

Metz said she used the feeling that she wished she had a better father in her scenes on “This Is Us,” since the show portrays a positive relationship between Metz’s character, Kate, and her dad.

“And so it's really about the lack of relationship or what I wish might have been, and even sort of living vicariously through this character,” she said. “And so I definitely find myself enjoying that process, because I'm like, ‘Oh it's like a healthy relationship.’ Who doesn't want one of those?”

Metz also spoke on the “Today” show, as Us reports, about her abusive stepfather, saying she didn’t understand why he would hit her.

“I didn’t know what I did wrong or what I could do better. It was very confusing,” Metz told host Hoda Kotb. “And now, of course, as an adult, going through this evolution of, I guess, spirituality and forgiveness and everything, I get it. It had nothing to do with me and that people hurt people.”

Before she appeared on TV, Metz worked as a talent agent. She moved out to California to pursue acting but decided to temporarily become an agent because she couldn’t find acting work.

Metz told NPR she “was on unemployment and I had 81 cents in my bank account” when “one of my friends texted me and suggested that, you know, I go to the ('This Is Us') audition.”

She landed the role.

Metz recently opened up about her earlier TV experiences to "Entertainment Tonight," too, saying she auditioned for “American Idol,” but she "pushed back" when the producers asked her to share more than just her singing abilities.

"You know, I get it, they're trying to make stories and they're trying to invest the audience into these characters and I understand the whole scope of everything, especially (since) I was a talent agent,” Metz told "Entertainment Tonight." “So, I understand what they're doing. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can sort of see that and I don't want to be that girl.’”

She added, “It was like, ‘Oh, how else can we kind of jab?’ and I was like, ‘Don't — you're not ready because I'm gonna jab right back.’ Or, I'm just gonna leave because of course that's not the purpose of me going. I didn't want to make ridiculous TV. I wanted to, you know, be respected as a singer.”