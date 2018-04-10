Retrievers are still the most popular dog breed in America, and it has nothing to do with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a basketball team that won the heart of the country last month.

The American Kennel Club released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds in the country. Retrievers, specifically Labradors, topped the list for the fifth year in a row.

"The Labrador retriever has its paws firmly planted in Americans' hearts," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo, according to a press release. "It's such a versatile and family friendly breed. Don't underestimate the power of the Frenchie, though! Its adaptability and lovable temperament make it very appealing to a wide variety of people. The French bulldog is poised for a takeover."

German shepherds and golden retrievers placed second and third for the fifth year in a row as well.

The first change from last year comes at the fourth spot. French bulldogs took that spot, having placed sixth last year.

Meanwhile, regular bulldogs, which finished fourth last year, ranked at the fifth spot on this year’s list.

The French bulldogs ranked as low as No. 11 in 2013 before securing the fourth spot this year, a climb of seven spots.

The German shorthaired pointer ranked at the 10th spot. According to The Tampa Bay Times, the “GSP” dog “is increasingly visible as a bomb-sniffing dog and in agility and other canine sports.”

And, according to the Tampa Bay Times, the dog previously won top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show two years ago.

“They’re a dog that will do anything you want, except lay around,” Jeffrey Drogin, a longtime “GSP” owner in New York, told Tampa Bay Times.

Rare dog breeds climbed last year. For example, the Norwegian Buhund jumped for spots (174 to 170) and the Skye Terriers hopped six spots (178 to 172), according to the press release.