Updated playoff positioning: How Utah Jazz could end up from No. 3 to No. 7

Deseret News sports writer Jody Genessy offers a glimpse into where the Utah Jazz will end up in the seeding for the upcoming NBA playoffs.

Mitt Romney's Senate campaign war chest includes $1 million from his presidential bids

Mitt Romney’s campaign for U.S. Senate includes over $1.15 million in cash on hand. Read more about what that means for his upcoming bid.

Salt Lake City receives support from community over tax hike

Salt Lake City Council members feel that the upcoming half-penny sales tax hike for roads, transportation and housing has drawn overwhelming support from the community, according to the Deseret News.

"It's been overwhelmingly supportive," City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall told the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards on Monday. "And we take that public comment very seriously."

Some community members asked Mendenhall to create an even bigger tax hike.

She said the sales tax is an “incredible opportunity” to help rebuild Utah.

"People want us to address air quality. They want to see police officers in their neighborhoods. They want to be able to ride the bus without it costing more than driving their car,” she said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

LDS Church announces date for 40th anniversary celebration

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the church will honor the 40th anniversary of “the revelation on the priesthood” on June 1, according to the Deseret News.

The “revelation” is the announcement that the church’s priesthood would be available to all male members of the church.

"Forty years ago, President Spencer W. Kimball announced that the blessings of the priesthood would be extended to all of God's children everywhere in the world,” according to a church statement on Mormon Newsroom.

The event will occur at 7 p.m. with more details to follow.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah Jazz prepare for final game ahead of playoffs

The Utah Jazz will head to the NBA playoffs for a second straight season. However, the team feels there’s still a lot of work to be done.

As the Deseret News reported, the postseason landscape can change an instant with such tight seeding around the conference. The Jazz could land the third seed, giving the team home court advantage through most of the playoffs.

At worst, they’ll secure the seventh seed and face the mighty Golden State Warriors in the opening round.

The Jazz hope, at the very least, to win out the rest of the season.

“To be honest with you, I am not concerned with seeding right now,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “We have talked about trying to get better and wherever we land, that is where we land.

“We have a couple games left, we just want to try to play well those next two games and see where things go,” he continued. “Looking at the seeding in the West right now, there are a lot of if/then statements.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Trump responds to FBI raid of longtime attorney

President Donald Trump said that the FBI’s raid on his longtime attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday was “a total witch hunt,” NPR reported.

On Monday, the FBI raided Cohen’s home because he is under investigation for bank fraud. Both The New York Times, which first reported the raid, said there isn’t an immediate link between Cohen and the ongoing Russian investigation.

However, Trump singled out special counsel Robert Mueller and his time in response to the raid.

"These people have the biggest conflicts of interest I have ever seen. Democrats — all. Either Democrats or a couple of Republicans who worked for President Obama," Trump said.

Read more at NPR.

