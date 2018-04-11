A video of a fight between a bobcat and a rattlesnake went viral this week.

Real estate agent Laura Lucky in Arizona shared the video of the two battling it out on a sidewalk. She captured the video while showing a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to Time magazine.

The video clearly shows the bobcat batting at the rattlesnake, which continues to sneak away.

Watch the 40-second clip in the video below, which has more than 1.9 million views on Facebook.

Lucky said the rattlesnake bit the bobcat first.

"The rattlesnake had come up and bit the bobcat on the lip," she told KSAZ-TV. "The cat flew. It was very surreal."

Spoilers: The bobcat wins, grabbing the rattlesnake by the neck and carrying it out into the desert.

"However, bobcats are not immune to rattlesnake venom as some old wives’ tales suggest, meaning the feline may have also fallen victim in the ensuing hours,” according to Time.

Lucky said no one could believe the incident.

"I was freaked out," Lucky recounted. "At least we were in a car. If we were out walking, I would not get as close and run away. The last thing I'd want to do is get between the two of them."

She said she wasn’t sure if the California couple still wants to move to Scottsdale.

"I was telling my clients this was very abnormal. Don't expect to see this," she told KSAZ-TV. "It was real fun to watch. Won't ever see anything like that again."