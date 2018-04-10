Careful about watching the world’s most popular YouTube video. It was recently hacked.

According to BBC, YouTube’s music video for the song “Despacito” has been hacked, along with videos from several other mainstream pop artists, like Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake and Taylor Swift. The music video company Vemo posted all of the original videos.

The hackers, known as Prosox and Kuroi’sh, committed the hack, which, for “Despacito,” included removing the video and adding a cover image of “a group wearing masks and pointing guns.”

The group added the phrase “Free Palestine” under the video, too.

YouTube and Vemo have yet to respond to the hack.

A Twitter account associated with the group tweeted: "It's just for fun, I just use (the) script 'youtube-change-title-video' and I write 'hacked'."

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube <3 — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) April 10, 2018

“Despacito” broke a slew of records when it debuted in 2017. As Forbes reported, the video became the most-viewed video of all time and the most-liked in YouTube history. Similarly, the popular pop songs video became the first to hit 3 billion views.

The hack on YouTube comes as the company faces scrutiny for what videos appear before children. As Business Insider reported, YouTube shared videos on its YouTube Kids app that support conspiracy theories about how the Earth is flat or how the U.S. faked all of the moon landings.

Another conspiracy video explains, falsely, “that the planet is ruled by reptile-human hybrids,” according to Business Insider.

YouTube said it would take immediate action to fix the problem, according to the Deseret News.

"The YouTube Kids app is home to a wide variety of content that includes enriching and entertaining videos for families. This content is screened using human trained systems. That being said, no system is perfect and sometimes we miss the mark. When we do, we take immediate action to block the videos or, as necessary, channels from appearing in the app. We will continue to work to improve the YouTube Kids app experience."