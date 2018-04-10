Life events are big for UTubers this week as Rob Landes proposes to his girlfriend and The Bucket List Family is featured in a music video about their new baby.

With the help of One Voice Children’s Choir, Landes planned an unforgettable proposal for his girlfriend. In the video, Landes takes her to the fountains at City Creek in Salt Lake City, where the choir breaks into a flash mob rendition of “Symphony” and Landes accompanies on the violin. Landes then gets down on his knee and says, “I want you to be a part of my symphony. Will you marry me?”

The Bucket List family was featured in a new music video called “You Were Born” by Utah singer Kelsey Edwards. The song is a cover of “I Was Born” by Hanson. The video highlights the birth of Cali Gee, the newest member of The Bucket List Family, and was made to inspire people to chase their dreams and discover their potential. “You were born to be someone no one’s ever been, no one’s ever been before,” Edwards sings.

BYUtv’s “Studio C” released a Lord of the Rings parody this week. In the video, Frodo volunteers to take the ring to Mordor, and his friends step up to offer what they can to help. He is offered everything from a bow and an ax to ninja stars, pepper spray and even a mix tape. Other friends offer comic relief and their dashing good looks. Looks like Frodo has everything he needs.

Severus Snape and Lord Voldemort star in a new show called “Oh Snape!” on “Studio C.” “This is where we give you the straight dope on the wizarding world and Muggle things,” Voldemort says in the video. They talk about first impressions, and Voldemort reveals what was going on inside his head during his meeting with Harry Potter’s parents.

Brigham Young University posted a video about a hand-powered trike device created by a BYU mechanical engineer capstone team in partnership with LDS Charities. The device attaches to the front of a wheelchair, allowing for a more efficient use of energy to travel further. “We’re really trying to empower people with disabilities to be mobile and to be able to do something more once they have that mobility,” said Eric Wunderlich of LDS Charities in the video. “I think this is really a product that will be a life-changer for a lot of people.”

Mykel released a music video for her song “Blind.” The video starts with her driving down a road in the middle of nowhere listening to messages from people looking for her. “All alone I was fighting. All alone I’ve been hiding. You tell me it gets better,” she sings as she breaks into the chorus.

In this next video, Tabernacle organist Clay Christiansen performs his final solo for "Music and the Spoken Word." He plays “Morning Mood” by Edvard Grieg from "Peer Gynt Suite." The video features scenes of sunrises with groves of trees, mountains and rivers. Christiansen will be retiring at the end of April.