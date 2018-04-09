OGDEN — A former Weber County Sheriff's Office evidence room employee has been fired after it was discovered she may have been under the influence while on duty, and her supervisor is no longer employed with the office following an internal investigation.

Sheriff's office spokesman Matthew Jensen said in a statement said the employee admitted that she had been using some form of methamphetamine, and she was terminated from the office Jan. 12. The supervisor was no longer employed by the sheriff's office as of Monday, Jensen said, but he would not confirm whether the man was fired.

The sheriff's office did not release the names of the technician and the supervisor Monday. A separate criminal investigation is ongoing.

The office in February said it was going through every piece of evidence in the department to determine whether the drugs she allegedly was using were taken from the evidence room, but the results of that probe were not released Monday.

A sheriff's office patrol deputy discovered the employee allegedly was under the influence in December, according to the sheriff's office, and she was placed on leave.

The department's investigation revealed "a lack of supervision, leadership and dereliction of duty" by the supervisor, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement Monday. It showed the supervisor failed to report his employee's misconduct, among other violations of protocol, even though he had received complaints from investigators, prosecutors and others, the department said.

A prior audit of the evidence room had "identified serious issues," but the supervisor "did not properly act on this information, allowing the problems with the evidence room to continue," according to the statement.