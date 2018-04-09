HERRIMAN — A baby has died in a multi-vehicle crash that also hospitalized a 2 year old and five adults in Herriman on Monday night, authorities said.

A truck heading northbound on Mountainview Corridor plowed into the intersection with Rosecrest Road against traffic about 8 p.m., striking a minivan carrying the children and two adults, as well as another car, said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Officers received reports of a green truck from Saratoga Springs driving erratically in the area, Rivera said. The same truck is believed to be at fault in the crash, she said, though she said she wasn't certain if the truck ran a red light or how fast it was going.

"The impact was horrific," she added. Three medical helicopters brought the victims to nearby hospitals.

The infant, estimated to be 9 months old, was killed in the crash, Rivera said. The 2 year old was transported in critical condition, while two adults who were hit were in critical condition and two others were in serious condition.

The driver of the truck was also transported in critical condition, Rivera said.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The intersection was expected to be closed for hours as officers investigated, Rivera said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.