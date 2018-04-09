PROVO CANYON — Police are investigating why a motorcycle carrying a man and a girl in Provo Canyon lost control and veered off the road Monday afternoon, critically injuring both of them.

One medical helicopter flew the girl, who had been riding on the back of the motorcyle, to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City shortly after 5 p.m, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce. Another chopper brought the driver to Utah Valley Hospital.

Both were critically injured but were expected to survive based on an initial evaluation, Royce said. The crash happened about halfway up the canyon and briefly shut down state Route 189.

Royce said he didn't know whether the man and girl were related. Their names and ages were not immediately released.