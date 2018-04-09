SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church has set Friday, June 1, as the date for a 40th anniversary global commemoration of what is commonly referred to as "the revelation on the priesthood" — the announcement that the church's priesthood would be available to all worthy male members.

"Forty years ago, President Spencer W. Kimball announced that the blessings of the priesthood would be extended to all of God's children everywhere in the world," reads the brief statement posted Monday on mormonnewsroom.org, the online media resource for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"The worldwide celebration will be broadcast from the Conference Center on Temple Square, Friday, June 1, 2018, at 7 p.m. Details will be announced at a later date."

On June 8, 1978, the church's First Presidency announced that worthy male members of all races would be eligible to receive the priesthood and that temple blessings would be extended to all worthy men and women. The announcement later became Official Declaration 2 in the Doctrine and Covenants.

In 2013, an essay was approved by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and posted under the title "Race and the Priesthood" on the church's website.