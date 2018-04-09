Bumble meets with Ella Halliday, 4, in pink, left, her sister Kate, 2, and parents Corey and Jacci, all of Holladay, during the Salt Lake Bees game at Smith's Ballpark on a sunny Monday afternoon. The Bees beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-4 after 11 innings of play, snapping a three-game losing streak. Residents along the Wasatch Front will wake Tuesday to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. Wednesday will be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect rain transitioning to snow on Thursday.

