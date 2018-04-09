SALT LAKE CITY — A bouncer at a Salt Lake City bar charged in 2016 with raping a woman has been arrested in Florida and returned to Utah.

Gregory Tambone, 31, of Bradenton, Florida, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, in April of 2016. He used to work as a bouncer at The Hotel, 155 W. 200 South.

In August of 2015, a woman said "she and some friends were out celebrating at a local bar" when "she went to The Hotel bar where she met with defendant Gregory I. Tambone where he works as a bouncer," according to charging documents.

The two had met a month earlier and exchanged numbers, the charges state.

"As she was leaving the bar, Tambone asked (her) if she wanted a private tour of the building before she left," according to court documents.

When they got to an upper level, Tambone removed the woman's clothes "and forced her to engage in sexual intercourse with him" despite multiple pleas from the woman of "stop" and "no," the charges state.

An arrest warrant for Tambone was issued on April 25, 2016. His initial appearance in court in Salt Lake was scheduled for Tuesday.