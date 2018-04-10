On the Statue of Liberty there is a quote from Emma Lazarus’ sonnet "The New Colossus," which reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Utah currently has over 60,000 refugees in Salt Lake City. Before Trump became president, we were receiving 1,200 refugees a year, including women who were at risk and unaccompanied minors who had to leave their families behind or whose parents were killed. After Trump, we are receiving fewer refugees.

Look at the comments on recent articles about the refugees from Myanmar and any article that has to do with immigration. There are far too many people who forget this country was built from refugees and immigrants who wanted a better and safer life. These comments sadly reflect the attitudes of not only many in Utah but many people in the U.S. at large as well. We have lost our compassion, charity and love toward one another as a society. We obviously don’t believe anymore what the Statue of Liberty once stood for. It is time to tear it down.

Stephen Palmer

Springville