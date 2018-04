It is encouraging to see Utah readers/voters upset with the legislation to change the name of the UTA and spend $50 million to accomplish it. If I lived and voted in Utah, I would also join with my objection. What a complete waste of money.

Be happy you don't live in California, where our legislators waste billions of tax dollars on projects that are designed to keep the legislators and the government employees fully employed.

Steve Sedgwick

El Dorado Hills, California