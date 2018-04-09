MOAB — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and The Nature Conservancy in Utah will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 12, at the Scott M. Matheson Wetlands Preserve.

In addition to a guided birding tour, Migratory Bird Day at the preserve will include stations where participants can learn about mammals, native fish and aquatic insects. All events are free. The birding tour will begin at 8 a.m., and all other activities will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon. Participants should meet at the Kane Creek entrance to the preserve, 934 W. Kane Creek Blvd. Dogs and other pets are not permitted on the preserve.

Registration for this event is not mandatory and tickets are not required, but the DWR is asking participants to fill out a registration form at https://goo.gl/zJqiL5 so it can make improvements to future events.